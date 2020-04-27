Has the amount of new cases locally started to decline?
As we look forward to hearing what the governor has to say this afternoon regarding the hopeful easing of restrictions, we are also keeping a close watch on our numbers, knowing that’s the key.
We have been diligently tracking the case growth numbers since March 15. (Below is a list of cases per day, per parish. The first column is Terrebonne, the second Lafourche.)
The greatest jumps in numbers of cases were in March for Terrebonne parish (March 30 saw a jump of 51 cases.) and beginning of April for Lafourche (April 6 saw a jump of 77 cases.)
Over the past 14 days, the jump from day to day has remained under 20 for Terrebonne (22 cases on April 20 was the highest in the last two weeks). Lafourche saw spikes of 36 new cases on April 18 and 29 cases on April 16, but other than that has stayed at or below 20 for the past 14 days.
|3/15/2020
|2
|1
|3/16/2020
|2
|2
|3/17/2020
|2
|2
|3/18/2020
|3
|3
|3/19/2020
|4
|4
|3/20/2020
|5
|5
|3/21/2020
|8
|5
|3/22/2020
|12
|12
|3/23/2020
|14
|15
|3/24/2020
|14
|16
|3/25/2020
|15
|18
|3/26/2020
|21
|28
|3/27/2020
|23
|30
|3/28/2020
|26
|34
|3/29/2020
|29
|36
|3/30/2020
|34
|51
|3/31/2020
|40
|74
|4/1/2020
|55
|105
|4/2/2020
|97
|158
|4/3/2020
|102
|185
|4/4/2020
|143
|217
|4/5/2020
|148
|228
|4/6/2020
|182
|305
|4/7/2020
|194
|322
|4/8/2020
|209
|355
|4/9/2020
|233
|393
|4/10/2020
|244
|426
|4/11/2020
|248
|454
|4/12/2020
|255
|468
|4/13/2020
|260
|481
|4/14/2020
|265
|486
|4/15/2020
|273
|499
|4/16/2020
|283
|528
|4/17/2020
|293
|542
|4/18/2020
|310
|560
|4/19/2020
|320
|566
|4/20/2020
|342
|573
|4/21/2020
|346
|576
|4/22/2020
|350
|583
|4/23/2020
|357
|603
|4/24/2020
|363
|607
|4/25/2020
|366
|610
|4/26/2020
|371
|624
|4/27/2020
|375
|632
As these numbers continue their downward trend, we are hopeful that we can begin to put the worst of this behind us, and begin to move forward into what will be our new normal for a while.