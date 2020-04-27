Have the amount of new cases locally started to decline?

As we look forward to hearing what the governor has to say this afternoon regarding the hopeful easing of restrictions, we are also keeping a close watch on our numbers, knowing that’s the key.

We have been diligently tracking the case growth numbers since March 15. (Below is a list of cases per day, per parish. The first column is Terrebonne, the second Lafourche.)

The greatest jumps in numbers of cases were in March for Terrebonne parish (March 30 saw a jump of 51 cases.) and beginning of April for Lafourche (April 6 saw a jump of 77 cases.)

Over the past 14 days, the jump from day to day has remained under 20 for Terrebonne (22 cases on April 20 was the highest in the last two weeks). Lafourche saw spikes of 36 new cases on April 18 and 29 cases on April 16, but other than that has stayed at or below 20 for the past 14 days.

3/15/2020 2 1 3/16/2020 2 2 3/17/2020 2 2 3/18/2020 3 3 3/19/2020 4 4 3/20/2020 5 5 3/21/2020 8 5 3/22/2020 12 12 3/23/2020 14 15 3/24/2020 14 16 3/25/2020 15 18 3/26/2020 21 28 3/27/2020 23 30 3/28/2020 26 34 3/29/2020 29 36 3/30/2020 34 51 3/31/2020 40 74 4/1/2020 55 105 4/2/2020 97 158 4/3/2020 102 185 4/4/2020 143 217 4/5/2020 148 228 4/6/2020 182 305 4/7/2020 194 322 4/8/2020 209 355 4/9/2020 233 393 4/10/2020 244 426 4/11/2020 248 454 4/12/2020 255 468 4/13/2020 260 481 4/14/2020 265 486 4/15/2020 273 499 4/16/2020 283 528 4/17/2020 293 542 4/18/2020 310 560 4/19/2020 320 566 4/20/2020 342 573 4/21/2020 346 576 4/22/2020 350 583 4/23/2020 357 603 4/24/2020 363 607 4/25/2020 366 610 4/26/2020 371 624 4/27/2020 375 632

As these numbers continue their downward trend, we are hopeful that we can begin to put the worst of this behind us, and begin to move forward into what will be our new normal for a while.