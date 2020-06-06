Head-On Collision Kills Mississippi Man in Lafourche Parish Crash

Leeville – Shortly after 10:30 p.m. last night, Troop C began investigating a two-vehicle crash on LA 1 just north of LA 3090. The crash took the life of 37-year-old Willie Brister Jr. of Foxworth, MS.

The preliminary investigation revealed Brister was traveling south on LA 1 in a 2009 Chevrolet Tahoe. For reasons still under investigation, he crossed the centerline and struck a Louisiana National Guard truck that was being driven northbound on LA 1. Brister was not wearing his seat belt and suffered fatal injuries. The Louisiana National Guard member was not injured and he provided a breath sample which showed no alcohol present. Impairment is unknown on the part of Brister and a toxicology report is pending. This crash remains under investigation.

Louisiana State Troopers wish to remind motorists to make good, safe decisions behind the wheel. Never drive while impaired or distracted, always ensure every occupant is buckled up, and obey all traffic laws.

Troop C has investigated 12 fatal crashes involving 13 deaths in 2020.