Headed to the OMV? Limited services are available starting today

Beginning Monday, May 18, 2020, the Office of Motor Vehicles will begin providing limited office services at eleven locations across the state. The limited services include the issuance/renewal of driver licenses and/or identification cards, ordering a duplicate title, renewing vehicle registrations, and title transfers.

Customers are urged to continue utilizing the OMV website at www.expresslane.org for available online services such as driver license renewals, identification card renewals, official driving records, and duplicate registrations.

Customers are also encouraged to check their driver license status by visiting www.expresslane.org regarding flags, blocks, suspensions or disqualifications. If a customer has flags on their record, they must clear those flags prior to obtaining any OMV services.

These limited services will begin in a phased approach at 11 locations, including Houma.

Please be aware that Facial Coverings (customers must bring their own) and Social Distancing are strongly encouraged at all locations for all OMV customers. In addition, offices will be complying with the 25% occupancy capacity during Phase One of Louisiana Re-opening.

If customers are seeking reinstatements, these will only be provided via phone, mail or a Public Tag Agency. Those customers seeking reinstatements must use one of the following options, with no exceptions.

• OMV Call Center: 225-925-6146 – Option #3 (Call Center is already open to provide assistance)

• OMV Mail Center: P.O. Box 64886, Baton Rouge, La. 70896

• Contact your local PTA to ensure they can provide the reinstatement service you need.

For an up to date and complete listing of all open OMV locations and PTA offices, please visit our website at https://offices.omv.la.gov/.