Health Officials to Address Terrebonne Parish

A Terrebonne Councilman invited health officials to Wednesday’s Council meeting, and a second open meeting on Thursday.

Terrebonne Parish Councilman John Navy invited Safety Director Steve Ponville, as well as state and parish health officials, to speak before the public Wednesday, in Government Tower, at 6pm, March 11, and on Thursday morning, March 12, at 10am before the Mechanicville Gym about what Navy called the “crisis,” of Covid-19.

“We as public officials need to better inform the public concerning the virus, the flu, and prevention measures,” said Navy. “And give them accurate information besides all this conflicting information told to us through all these media outlets.”

Navy explained that not everyone is savvy with Facebook and other social-media outlets. He worried that older populations were especially prone to misinformation peddled online, and by holding these meetings he hoped to use his position to cut through this problem.

Conscious of the potential for a scare, Navy said that the meeting would be focused on preparation and not panic.

“I think this is something we need to prepare for,” Navy said. “Just like you would take precaution and prepare for a hurricane.”