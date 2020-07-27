Heavy rain risk for area through Tuesday, NWS says

From the National Weather Service:

Here is an update concerning the heavy rain threat today through

Tuesday.

Changes from the previous update:

The threat of heavy rainfall/flash flooding for today has increased with the Slight Risk now covering all over

coastal MS.

No change in the risk for Tuesday

No change in the tropics, the tropical wave in the Atlantic still has a high chance of developing into a depression or storm in the next 2 to 5 days.

Overview:

WHAT:

MARGINAL RISK

to

SLIGHT RISK

of Heavy Rain

WHEN:

Today through Tuesday

WHERE:

Slight Risk for excessive rainfall mainly along and south of the I-10 and 12 corridors. This includes most of coastal MS and the New Orleans metro. A Marginal Risk remains in place for the rest of the area today. There is a Marginal Risk for excessive rainfall

for all of the outlook area Tuesday.

CONFIDENCE:

Confidence is high there will be widespread showers with scattered thunderstorms

across the area beginning early today. These will have the capability to produce heavy rainfall. The most likely location for heavy rain will be along and southeast of a line from near Houma, LA to Poplarville, MS. Confidence is also high that numerous to

widespread showers and embedded thunderstorms will occur Tuesday, however we are less confident in exactly where the greatest threat will be.

Impacts:

An additional 1.5 to 4 inches of rainfall is currently forecast over the next 2 days. Locally higher amounts are expected.

Expect ponding of water in low lying areas and some potential for localized flash flooding.

Rises on area rivers can be expected, but significant river flooding is not currently anticipated

As water drains into area rivers,

[minor/moderate/major] flooding will be possible