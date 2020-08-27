Here we go again… Tropical wave shows 20 percent chance of formation

Elsewhere over the Atlantic basin on this Thursday morning, a westward-moving tropical wave located over the far eastern tropical Atlantic, a couple of hundred miles east of the Cabo Verde Islands, continues to produce disorganized shower activity.

Although environmental conditions are not expected to be conducive for development during the next couple of days, they are forecast to gradually become more favorable during the weekend and into early next week when the wave moves into the central tropical Atlantic. It has a near zero chance of formation during the next 48 hours and a low (20 percent) chance during the next five days.