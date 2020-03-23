Hey Times! Where’s my nightly update?
I know, I know… we’ve grown accustomed to having our updates on the current number of cases, deaths and parishes of residence provided to us twice a day.
During the Governor’s press conference, Edwards announced the Louisiana Department of Health will be updating the numbers only once a day, at noon, effective immediately.
So there is no update from the state this evening; you can stop refreshing your screen if you are following. We will learn more tomorrow, at noon.