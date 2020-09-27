High school seniors receive annual NAACP scholarships at drive-through distribution event
Yesterday, Sheriff Tim Soignet and NAACP President Jerome Boykin distributed the NAACP’s annual scholarships to local graduating high school seniors at a drive-through event.
The scholarships are traditionally awarded at the NAACP’s yearly banquet. However, a drive-through distribution was held at Southdown Elementary School this year due to concerns over COVID-19.
Congratulations to the recipients listed above.