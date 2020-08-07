Hospitalizations continue to decline; 1,500 new cases reported

Today, the Louisiana Department of Health is reporting the total number of cases has risen to 128,746. That’s 1,500 more cases than yesterday.

The state is reporting 61 new deaths, bringing the total to 4,089 deaths.

The total of presumed recovered as of 8/3/20 is 89,083. That’s 14,837 new presumed recovered since 7/27/20. The state is reporting 118 probable deaths as of 8/3/20.

Lafourche Parish is reporting 2,759 cases, 40 more than yesterday. They are reporting 1 new deaths, bringing the total to 97.

Terrebonne Parish is reporting 2,986 cases, 45 more than yesterday. TOHSEP and the state are reporting 85 deaths, 1 more than yesterday.

Statewide, there are 1,406 COVID-19 patients in hospitals, 207 are on ventilators. That’s 51 less patients than yesterday and 8 less patients on vents.

The total of tests reported today is 1,505,002, which is 20,030 more tests than yesterday’s report.

Locally, Lafourche is reporting 26,080 tests, 257 more than yesterday.

Terrebonne is reporting 27,434 tests, 247 more than yesterday.

**Tests reported here include those completed by the LDH Office of Public Health Laboratory and those performed by commercial labs and reported to the state. Tests are assigned to parish based on the residence of the individual being tested when possible. Some negative test results from commercial labs may not have been reported to the state. Some of the commercial test results reported to the state are from out of state.