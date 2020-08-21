Hospitalizations continue to decline; Nearly 900 new cases reported today

Today, the Louisiana Department of Health is reporting the total number of cases has risen to 141,720. That’s 899 more cases since yesterday.

The state is reporting 50 new deaths, bringing the total to 4,546 deaths.

The total of presumed recovered as of 8/19/20 is 118,120. That’s 14,608 new presumed recovered since 8/12/20. The state is reporting 141 probable deaths as of 8/19/20.

Lafourche Parish is reporting 3,073 cases, 12 more than yesterday. They are reporting no new deaths, keeping the total at 107.

Terrebonne Parish is reporting 3,285 cases, 27 more than yesterday. TOHSEP and the state are reporting 93 deaths, 3 more since yesterday.

Statewide, there are 1,051 COVID-19 patients in hospitals, 172 are on ventilators. That’s 36 fewer patients than yesterday and 6 fewer patients on vents.

The total of tests reported today is 1,738,807, which is 19,773 more tests than yesterday’s report.

Locally, Lafourche is reporting 30,721 tests, 301 more than yesterday.

Terrebonne is reporting 32,049 tests, 445 more than yesterday.

**Tests reported here include those completed by the LDH Office of Public Health Laboratory and those performed by commercial labs and reported to the state. Tests are assigned to parish based on the residence of the individual being tested when possible. Some negative test results from commercial labs may not have been reported to the state. Some of the commercial test results reported to the state are from out of state.