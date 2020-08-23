Hospitalizations drops below 1,000 statewide for first time since July

Today, the Louisiana Department of Health is reporting the total number of cases has risen to 142,943. That’s a two-day total, 1,223 more cases since Friday.

The state is reporting 59 new deaths, bringing the total to 4,605 deaths.

The total of presumed recovered as of 8/19/20 is 118,120. That’s 14,608 new presumed recovered since 8/12/20. The state is reporting 141 probable deaths as of 8/19/20.

Lafourche Parish is reporting 3,101 cases, 28 more than Friday. They are reporting no new deaths, keeping the total at 107.

Terrebonne Parish is reporting 3,315 cases, 30 more than Friday. TOHSEP and the state are reporting 94 deaths, 1 more since Friday.

Statewide, there are 941 COVID-19 patients in hospitals, 152 are on ventilators. That’s 110 fewer patients than Friday and 20 fewer patients on vents.

The total of tests reported today is 1,763,838, which is 25,031 more tests than Friday’s report.

Locally, Lafourche is reporting 31,393 tests, 672 more than Friday.

Terrebonne is reporting 32,546 tests, 497 more than Friday.

**Tests reported here include those completed by the LDH Office of Public Health Laboratory and those performed by commercial labs and reported to the state. Tests are assigned to parish based on the residence of the individual being tested when possible. Some negative test results from commercial labs may not have been reported to the state. Some of the commercial test results reported to the state are from out of state.