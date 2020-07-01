Houma Downtown Development Corporation Designated as 2020 Accredited Main Street America™ program

Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser and Louisiana Main Street are proud to announce 23 Louisiana communities have been designated as 2020 Accredited Main Street America™ programs. Accredited status is Main Street America’s top tier recognition demonstrating a commitment to comprehensive commercial district revitalization and proven track record of successfully implementing the Main Street Approach™.

Louisiana’s nationally-accredited Main Street America™ programs for 2020 include:

Abbeville Main Street

Crowley Main Street

Denham Springs Main Street

DeRidder Main Street

Donaldsonville Downtown Development District

Franklin Main Street

Hammond Downtown Development District

Main Street Homer

Houma Downtown Development Corporation

Leesville Main Street

Minden Main Street

Main Street Monroe

Morgan City Main Street

Natchitoches Main Street

New Iberia Main Street

Opelousas Main Street

Ruston Main Street

Olde Towne Slidell Main Street

Springhill Main Street

Francisville Main Street

Martinville Main Street

Thibodaux Main Street

Winnsboro Main Street

“As we move down the road to recovery, programs like Main Street America and the Louisiana Main Street Network will be needed now more than ever. Our small business owners are the heartbeat of our Main Street communities. They give the community its sense of place and character and provide the uniqueness that sets one community apart from another,” said Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser. “It’s an honor to be able to recognize these 23 Louisiana Main Street programs who are working diligently to revitalize their communities and remain Louisiana Strong.”

“We are proud to recognize this year’s 860 Nationally Accredited Main Street American programs that have dedicated themselves to strengthening their communities,” said Patrice Frey, President & CEO of the National Main Street Center. “These Accredited Main Street programs have proven to be powerful engines for revitalization by sparking impressive economic returns and preserving the character of their communities. During these challenging times, these Main Street programs will be key to bringing economic vitality back to commercial districts and improving quality of life during the recovery process.”

Nationally in 2019 alone, $6.45 billion of public and private reinvestment was generated; 6,466 net new businesses were opened; 32,316 net new were jobs created; and 10,412 buildings were rehabilitated in Main Street America communities.

Overall, Louisiana’s Main Street communities have seen:

$956 million in Total Investment

$460 million in Private Investment

$496 million in New Construction and Rehabilitation

9,600+ Net New Jobs

2,000+ Net New Businesses

171,000+ Volunteers since 2004

Each local Louisiana Main Street organization’s performance is annually evaluated by Louisiana Main Street, which works in partnership with the National Main Street Center to identify the local programs that meet ten national performance standards. Evaluation criteria determines the communities that are building comprehensive and sustainable revitalization efforts and include standards such as fostering strong public-private partnerships, documenting programmatic progress, and actively preserving historic buildings.

Main Street America has been helping revitalize older and historic commercial districts for more than 35 years. Today, it is a network of more than 1,600 neighborhoods and communities, rural and urban, who share both a commitment to place and to building stronger communities through preservation-based economic development. Since 1980, communities participating in the program have leveraged more than $85.43 billion in new public and private investment, generated 672,333 net new jobs and 150,079 net new businesses, and rehabilitated more than 295,348 buildings. Main Street America is a program of the nonprofit National Main Street Center, a subsidiary of the National Trust for Historic Preservation.

For more information on the Louisiana’s Main Street program visit the Louisiana Main Street webpage.