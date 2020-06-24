Houma Fire Department asking Residents to Stay Off the Road amid Wednesday’s Severe Weather

From the Houma Fire Department on 06/24 at 9:35 a.m.:

We are asking residents to please stay off the road. There are many roads with standing water, Houma Firefighters have already made a few rescues from stranded vehicles. Received calls of trees, power lines, and utility poles down all around the area.

Stay home, stay at work, stay where you are, don’t venture out unless absolutely necessary.