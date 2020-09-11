Houma Fire Department, first responders to hold ceremony to “Never Forget”

From the Houma Fire Department:

Tomorrow is September 11, 2020, it will be the 19th anniversary of the single most important day in the history of the modern fire service. We will hold a ceremony and do as we promised many years ago and “NEVER FORGET”.

On this day, 19 years ago, the members of the New York emergency services showed what it meant to be a true hero, giving of themselves fully in public service.





Tomorrow morning members of the Houma Fire Department as well as other First Responder Agencies from across Terrebonne Parish will be at the Memorial Park on Hwy 311 in Houma. At precisely 8:59 AM our time, the exact time the first tower fell at Ground Zero, we will read more than 400 names of all the First Responders killed that day. Each name read will be followed by a single bell toll to honor their sacrifice.





Everyone, including the public, is invited to attend. We ask that anyone in the emergency services who attends to wear your dress uniform for this ceremony.





Everyone is asked to wear a face mask, and do your best to social distance while in attendance.





We will start the reading at exactly 8:59AM so please arrive early. Any first responder wishing to assist in reading the names please get with Mark Stevenson at the site, prior to the start time.

