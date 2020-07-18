Houma Man Dies in Terrebonne Parish Two-Vehicle Crash

A Houma man is dead following a two-vehicle crash near Houma last night.

On July 17, 2020, at 11:31 p.m., Louisiana State Police Troop C responded to a two-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 3087 (Prospect Overpass). The initial investigation revealed 53-year-old Demetrius Lewis of Houma was driving west on LA 3087 when his vehicle collided with a trailer being pulled by another vehicle. After striking the trailer, Lewis lost control of his vehicle causing it to strike the concrete bridge railing and then the center divider.

Lewis, who was not wearing a seat belt, was pronounced dead at the scene. Two occupants in the other vehicle were wearing seat belts. The driver was unhurt and the passenger was transported to a nearby hospital with minor injuries.

Toxicology samples were obtained for analysis. The crash remains under investigation.

While all crashes are not survivable, wearing a seat belt is the most effective thing motorists can do to protect themselves in the event of a crash. Louisiana state law requires vehicle occupants to be properly restrained in all seating positions, day or night.

Troop C has investigated 15 fatal crashes resulting in 16 deaths so far this year.