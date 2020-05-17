Houma Navigation Canal Bridge scheduled to close Monday for 10 weeks

The Houma Navigation Canal Bridge on LA 661 in Houma will be closed to vehicular traffic starting on May 18, 2020 at 10:00 AM to July 27, 2020 at 5:00 PM, according to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development.

This closure to vehicular traffic is required to allow LADOTD’s contractor to perform an emergency bridge repair job to reinforce the steel grid deck.

Alternate routes available around the Houma Navigation Bridge closure(s) are:

• LA 3040 (Tunnel Blvd.)

• LA 659 & LA 24 (Twin Span Bridge)

DOTD appreciates your patience and reminds you to please drive with caution through the construction site and be on the lookout for work crews and their equipment.