Houma Police warns public of increase in overdoses

The Houma Police Department would like to warn the public of an increase in overdoses. In the last 24 hours the Houma Police Department has responded to several opioid overdoses, which yielded first responders administering life-saving methods. It is believed that Fentanyl is being used in mixtures and mistaken for heroin, which is causing the increase.

At this time no deaths have been reported within the city limits due to patrol officers, Acadian Ambulance Services, and the Houma Fire Departments quick response with Narcan and CPR. Over the last few weeks, the Houma Police Department has responded to three overdose related deaths where investigations are still pending. At the conclusion of the investigation, HPD narcotics agents will be meeting with the District Attorney’s Office review.

Anyone with information is encouraged to submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers Bayou Region by phone at 1-800-743-7433 or online at www.crimestoppersbr.org. Tipsters could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 in cash if the information leads to an arrest.