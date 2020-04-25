How can you help fill the food banks? Cannata’s teams up with Catholic Charities and Second Harvest for local donations for this emergency event

Cannata’s Market in Houma is partnering with Catholic Charities and Second Harvest for a drive-thru emergency food distribution event next week.

To assist those in our area struggling during these difficult times, Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux is teaming up with Second Harvest Food Bank of New Orleans for another drive-thru emergency food distribution event next week. The event has been scheduled for Thursday, April 30, from 9 am until 1 pm at Our Lady of the Most Holy Rosary Catholic Church, located at 8594 Main Street in Houma.

If you would like to donate, you can go to Cannata’s website at https://www.cannatas.com/ to donate through the Good Neighbor Program.

Cannata’s is offering a donation box, which includes a 10 lb. bag of rice, six cans of Blue Runner beans, and a $10 gift card. Customers can purchase this box through Curbside Max and the box will be delivered to the distribution site to go to a family in need. If you purchase a donation box, you can use the promo code Neighbor to waive the Curbside Max fee for your entire order. Boxes can be purchased separately or in conjunction with your Curbside Max order. Cannata’s Market is located at 6307 West Park Ave. in Houma.