HPD: Missing man last seen in Houma

From HPD:

The Houma Police Department would like to ask for assistance from the public in locating a missing person. Henry Allridge 44 years old was last seen in the East Houma area on July 2nd, 2020 by family and they have heard from him since that date. We would like to ask anyone that has information that may assist us with locating Henry Allridge to please contact authorities.

Persons with information can call the Houma Police Department at 985-873-6371 or submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers Bayou Region by phone at 1-800-743-7433 or online at www.crimestoppersbr.org. Tips can also be submitted using the P3 Tips app on your mobile device. Tipsters could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 in cash if the information leads to an arrest.