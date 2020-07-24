HPD seeks help locating missing child

The Houma Police Department is requesting assistance in locating a runaway juvenile, Jaccobi Williams 13 yrs old, who ran away from the MacDonnell’s Children’s Home, 8326 Main Street on July 12, 2020.

On July 12, shortly after 7pm, Houma Police responded to the MacDonnell’s Children’s Home in reference to two juvenile males who departed the facility without permission. Upon arrival, it was discovered that Jaccobi Williams and another 15-yr. old male ran away. While patrolling the area, items such as clothing, possibly belonging to the juveniles were located within the 1500 block of Sylvia Street. Houma Police searched the area for the kids but were unsuccessful in locating them. Both were entered in the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) as missing/runaway.

During the investigation, on July 16, 2020, Houma Police learned the 15-yr. old male runaway juvenile was located in the Village East area by TPSO.

At this point, Jaccobi Williams is still listed as missing/runaway. Houma Police detectives currently following up on leads in attempts to locate Jaccobi Williams.

Anyone with information is encouraged to submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers Bayou Region by phone at 1-800-743-7433 or online at www.crimestoppersbr.org. Tipsters could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 in cash if the information leads to an arrest.