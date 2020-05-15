HPD: Tunnel closed; Roadways flooded in Houma

After the heavy rain experienced in the City of Houma last night, several roadways are closed due to high water.

The Houma Intracoastal Waterway Tunnel is closed to traffic. Alternate routes include LA 659 & LA 24 (Twin Span Bridge) or the Dularge Bridge.

In the City of Houma, the following streets are closed:

• Tunnel Blvd. from Polk Street to Naquin Street

• Margaret Street

• Prospect between Grand Caillou and Main

• Residential roads off these closed streets

The Houma Police Department reminds motorists to use caution when traveling this morning. If a street has water, please do not pass through it. Respect people’s property and please do not drive through yards in an attempt to go around water. Please DO NOT remove police barricades that have been set out for your safety.