Humble Canal Floodgate now closed due to tropical developments
From the Terrebonne Levee and Conservation District:
The Humble Canal Floodgate is now closed.
UPDATE: 11:22am; Bush Canal floodgate is now closed.
Due to possible tropical development in the Gulf of Mexico the next couple of days, the Terrebonne Levee and Conservation District will likely close the Placid Canal and Upper Little Caillou floodgates today. Please monitor the Floodgate Mate app for more information.
