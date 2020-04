According to the Terrebonne Levee and Conservation District, Humble Canal will close earlier than originally anticipated.

Due to increasing speed of the tides, Humble Canal will close at noon today. Other floodgates are being monitored for closure as well.

The website currently lists Bayou Terrebonne Sector Gate and the Boudreaux Canal Sector Gate as closing soon too.

You can monitor all floodgates for closures at http://www.tlcd.org/mobile/