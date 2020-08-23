Hurricane and Storm Surge Warnings Issued Along the Gulf Coast

Hurricane and Storm Surge Warnings have been issued for our area in association with the approach of Tropical Storm Marco:

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for Morgan City, Louisiana to the Mouth of the Pearl River.

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for Intracoastal City, Louisiana to west of Morgan City; Lake Pontchartrain, Lake Maurepas, and Metropolitan New Orleans.

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for Mouth of the Pearl River to the Mississippi/Alabama border; Lake Pontchartrain, Lake Maurepas, and Metropolitan New Orleans

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for Mississippi/Alabama state line to the Alabama/Florida state line.

A Storm Surge Warning is in effect for Morgan City Louisiana to Ocean Springs Mississippi; Lake Borgne

A Storm Surge Watch is in effect for Sabine Pass to Morgan City Louisiana; Ocean Springs to the Alabama/Florida border; Lake Pontchartrain, Lake Maurepas, and Mobile Bay

Hurricane conditions are expected within the hurricane warning watch area by midday Monday, with tropical storm conditions possible by early Monday. Tropical storm conditions are possible within the tropical storm watch area on Monday, and hurricane conditions are possible within the hurricane watch areas late on Monday.