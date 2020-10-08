Hurricane Delta continues to make its way towards southwest Louisiana

Hurricane Delta’s eye is becoming more defined on satellite, and hurricane hunters and finding the system is intensifying. The pressure is dropping and the storm has slowed a bit as well.
At 1 p.m. CDT, the center of Hurricane Delta was located over the Gulf of Mexico about 370 miles (595 km) south of Cameron, Louisiana. Delta is moving toward the northwest near 13 mph (21 km/h), and this motion with a reduction in forward speed is expected this afternoon. On the forecast track, the center of Delta will move over the western Gulf of Mexico this afternoon, over the northwestern Gulf of Mexico on Friday, and then move inland within the hurricane warning area Friday afternoon or Friday night.
Maximum sustained winds are near 105 mph (165 km/h) with higher gusts – a category 2 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 35 miles (55 km) from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 125 miles (205 km).Strengthening is forecast to occur, and Delta is expected to become a major hurricane again by tonight. Some weakening is possible as Delta approaches the northern Gulf coast on Friday, with rapid weakening expected after the center moves inland.