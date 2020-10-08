Hurricane Delta continues to make its way towards southwest Louisiana

Hurricane Delta’s eye is becoming more defined on satellite, and hurricane hunters and finding the system is intensifying. The pressure is dropping and the storm has slowed a bit as well.

At 1 p.m. CDT, the center of Hurricane Delta was located over the Gulf of Mexico about 370 miles (595 km) south of Cameron, Louisiana. Delta is moving toward the northwest near 13 mph (21 km/h), and this motion with a reduction in forward speed is expected this afternoon. On the forecast track, the center of Delta will move over the western Gulf of Mexico this afternoon, over the northwestern Gulf of Mexico on Friday, and then move inland within the hurricane warning area Friday afternoon or Friday night.