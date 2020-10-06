Hurricane Delta intensifies to Category 2 storm overnight

Hurricane Delta was busy overnight while we slept, rapidly intensifying into a Category 2 storm. Only 24 hours ago, we were reporting on a tropical depression! Forecast models do show the storm continuing to strengthen into a category 3 or even 4 during its trek towards the Louisiana coast, but weakening drastically before landfall. Impacts are expected to reach our coast by Thursday.

At 5 a.m. EDT, the center of Hurricane Delta was located over the northwest Caribbean Sea about 125 miles (200 km) south of Grand Cayman. Delta is moving toward the west-northwest near 15 mph (24 km/h). A faster northwestward motion is expected to begin later today through Wednesday night. On the forecast track, the center of Delta is expected to pass southwest of the Cayman Islands this morning, and move over the northeastern portion of the Yucatan peninsula early Wednesday. Delta is forecast to move over the southern Gulf of Mexico Wednesday afternoon, and be over the southern or central Gulf of Mexico through Thursday.

Data from an Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft indicate that maximum sustained winds have increased to near 100 mph (155 km/h) with higher gusts – a category 2 hurricane of the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 25 miles (35 km) from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 90 miles (150 km). Some strengthening is forecast to occur during the next 48 hours, and Delta is expected to be a major hurricane over the Yucatan Peninsula Wednesday and over the Gulf of Mexico through Thursday.

Delta is forecast to approach the northern Gulf Coast late this week as a hurricane. While there is large uncertainty in the track and intensity forecasts, there is a significant risk of dangerous storm surge, wind, and rainfall hazards along the coast from Louisiana to the western Florida Panhandle beginning Thursday night or Friday. Residents in these areas should ensure they have their hurricane plan in place and monitor updates to the forecast of Delta.