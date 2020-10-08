Hurricane Delta strengthens to Category 3 again

Hurricane Delta has been upgraded to a Category 3 Major Hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 115mph. No major track changes with this update, with landfall expected along eastern Cameron Parish tomorrow evening. The storm surge numbers for our area have lessened slightly as well: Morgan City, LA to Port Fourchon, LA…4-7 ft

Port Fourchon, LA to the Mouth of the Mississippi River…3-5 ft.It is important to note that small changes in the track, structure, or intensity of Delta could have large impacts on where the highest storm surge occurs.

At 400 PM CDT (2100 UTC), the center of Hurricane Delta was located near latitude 24.8 North, longitude 93.4 West. Delta is moving toward the northwest near 12 mph (19 km/h), and this motion with a reduction in forward speed is expected this evening. A turn toward the north is forecast to occur late tonight, followed by a north-northeastward motion Friday and Friday night. On the forecast track, the center of Delta will move over the western Gulf of Mexico this evening, over the northwestern Gulf of Mexico on Friday, and then move inland within the hurricane warning area Friday afternoon or Friday night.

Reports from an Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft indicate that maximum sustained winds have increased to near 115 mph (185 km/h) with higher gusts. Delta is a category 3 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. Additional strengthening is possible tonight. Some weakening is possible as Delta approaches the northern Gulf coast on Friday, with rapid weakening expected after the center moves inland.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 35 miles (55 km) from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 160 miles (260 km). The minimum central pressure just reported by the Hurricane Hunter aircraft is 959 mb (28.32 inches).