Hurricane Delta: Thibodaux releases updates on garbage collection, office closures and bus transportation

The City of Thibodaux Unified Command Group met yesterday and is in constant contact with State and Parish Officials as well as the National Weather Service in reference to Hurricane Delta.

The Mayor is implementing protective measures in response to Hurricane Delta: All City offices will be closed Friday during the business day and will re-open on Monday with normal hours.

The Public Works Department is filling the reservoir and flushing all of the towers with freshwater, cleaning all catch basins, and fueling /checking generators.

Public Works and the Louisiana DOTD are currently working to repair the water leak and road damage on Highway 308 (Between St. Patrick Highway and North Canal Blvd.). The repair will be completed today.

The Police Department is preparing for all public safety requirements as part of the City of Thibodaux Emergency Operations Plan.

Good Earth Transit will suspend bus service on Thursday mid-day and resume on Monday.

Garbage collection will run as normal on Thursday with more information to be posted tomorrow. The Unified Command Group will continue to meet throughout this process in order to make decisions in support of the residents, organizations, and businesses. The City encourages everyone to have a plan: GETAGAMEPLAN.ORG

The City has a self- serve sand-bagging location at the Public Works Barn, 1219 Henry S. Thibodaux St.

Photo courtesy of City of Thibodaux social media.