Hurricane Sally’s track shifts farther east

At 10 p.m, the center of Hurricane Sally was located near latitude 28.9 North, longitude 87.6 West. Sally is moving toward the west-northwest near 3 mph (6 km/h) and this motion is expected to continue through Tuesday morning. A northward turn is likely by Tuesday afternoon, and a slow north-northeastward to northeastward motion is expected Tuesday night through Wednesday night. On the forecast track, the center of Sally will move near the coast of southeastern Louisiana tonight and Tuesday, and make landfall in the hurricane warning area Tuesday night or Wednesday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 100 mph (155 km/h) with higher gusts. Some strengthening is forecast early Tuesday and Sally is expected to be a dangerous hurricane when it moves onshore along the north-central Gulf coast.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 45 miles (75 km) from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 125 miles (205 km). A buoy south of Dauphin Island, Alabama, recently reported sustained winds of 61 mph (98 km/h) and a wind gust of 69

mph (111 km/h).

The estimated minimum central pressure based on data from the NOAA and Air Force Hurricane Hunters is 986 mb (29.12 inches).

The Hurricane Warning west of Grand Isle to Morgan City, Louisiana,

has been downgraded to a Tropical Storm Warning.