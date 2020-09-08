Is Louisiana headed to Phase 3? Current Phase 2 order expires on Friday

Governor John Bel Edwards is scheduled to hold a news conference this afternoon. With the current Phase 2 restrictions expiring this Friday, he is expected to announce whether the state will remain in the same modified Phase 2, with bar restrictions and a mask mandate, or move forward into Phase 3.

As of August 30, the White House Coronavirus Task Force listed Louisiana in the so-called ’yellow zone’ for both new cases and test positivity. But Edwards cautioned that the state’s overall testing was down, due to a tropical storm and major hurricane both making landfall in the state. According to the White House Coronavirus Task Force, a ’red zone’ area is an area that saw more than 100 new cases in the last week per 100,000 in population and a test positivity rate above 10 percent. A ’yellow zone’ area is one that has seen between 10-100 new cases in the last week per 100,000 in population and a lab positivity rate of 5-10 percent.