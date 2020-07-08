JA of Houma to host pop-up garage sale fundraiser on Saturday

Junior Auxiliary of Houma is set to host a pop-up garage and bake sale this Saturday in the parking lot of First United Methodist Church to raise money to benefit its various service projects.

The sale will take place from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m., with no “early birds” permitted.

JA Finance Chair Leilani Adams said that the sale will be set up in 10 to 12 individual “stations.” Attendees will pick out their items at each station, receive a price recorded on a sheet of paper and pay for everything at one checkout table.

“When you enter, we’ll give you a blue sheet of paper…and you’re going to go to the different stations,” Adams said. “You can negotiate with the people…whatever you get from the table, they’re going to write a price. That way, when you get to the checkout counter, all they have to do is tally up.”

Adams said that stations will be set up far enough apart for social distancing guidelines to be upheld. In addition JA will provide hand sanitizer for shoppers at each station.

Adams said that the idea for the garage sale was developed in response to JA’s cancellation of its annual Dancing With the Stars fundraiser, which was put on hold due to the impact of COVID-19.

“We decided to do smaller fundraisers that we could do within guidelines and stuff. We had a brainstorming meeting, and one of the ideas was to do a garage sale, since everybody cleaned during quarantine, and they have a lot of junk,” Adams said.

In addition to the garage sale, Adams said that JA has discussed hosting football pool fundraisers if football season occurs, as well as a half-and-half raffle. On Sept. 17, the organization is teaming up with Peppers Pizzeria to conduct a fundraiser where a portion of sales will benefit JA.

JA is a national non-profit organization that encourages participation among women in community service projects, with a particular focus on aiding children.

Adams says that an event like the garage sale is important to upholding JA’s mission of service.

“It’s extremely important to us to continue to raise money to go toward our service projects. We have so many great service projects out there, like the MacDonnell home and Hooper Dorm and Louis [Childrens] Crisis Center…We just want to be able to continue to provide those things to the community,” Adams said.