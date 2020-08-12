Johnny Ordonne Sworn In As Seat B Commissioner

Newly elected Port Commissioner Johnny Ordonne was sworn into office by Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry at a formal ceremony today, August 12, 2020, officially taking his place at Seat B during the Greater Lafourche Port Commission’s monthly board meeting.

Voters of the 10th Ward of Lafourche Parish elected Mr. Ordonne at a special election on July 11, to fill the interim seat that had been held by Rodney R. Gisclair since September of last year.

Ordonne joins the GLPC having enjoyed a lengthy career in the oil and gas industry where most of his time has and still does involve Port Fourchon in some form or fashion. The lifelong Cut Off resident of the 10th Ward, who has been married to the former Michelle Adams for more than 33 years, has two children and two grandchildren.

“I would just like to thank the residents of the 10th Ward for putting their trust in me and electing me to the Greater Lafourche Port Commission,” Ordonne said. “I look forward to working with my fellow commissioners in making sure the Port continues to grow and prosper for years to come.”

Board President Chuckie Cheramie said he looks forward to working with Ordonne as well.

“I’ve known Johnny for a long time, and he’s the definition of a hard-working family man,” he said. “I have zero doubts in my mind that Johnny will assist this board greatly in our mission of moving the Port and 10th Ward to even bigger successes in the coming years.”

Executive Director Chett Chiasson added, “I believe every one of our commissioners brings immense value to their respective seats, and I certainly know Mr. Ordonne will do the exact same owing to his many years of experience in the oil and gas industry.”