Judge sides with Louisiana governor; upholds mask mandate, bar closures

Judge Janice Clark has upheld Gov. John Bel Edwards’ statewide mask mandate and bar restrictions as legal and enforceable. The judge has rejected claims from Jefferson Parish businesses that the governor’s regulations exceeded his legal authority.

Clark delivered her ruling Thursday afternoon after a two-day hearing. Plaintiffs made the argument that Edwards’ regulations were illegal and unfair, claiming they were an overreaction to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Edwards administration countered with data supporting the opinion that the rules have helped to slow the virus’ spread and protect public safety.