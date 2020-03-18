Judge Speaks About Unprecedented Proceedings Meant to Protect Public

After carrying out unprecedented proceedings in response to the threat of the novel coronavirus, a Terrebonne Parish judge found time to discuss the day’s events.

Judges rotate their duties, and this week is misdemeanor week for Judge Randall Bethancourt, of the 32nd Judicial District, Division E. Today, Tuesday, March 17, Bethancourt was scheduled to hear about 250 traffic related cases alone. In an unprecedented action, taken to protect the public from Covid-19, the novel coronavirus, Bethancourt stood at a podium in the lobby and adjudicated court cases to the defendants standing outside where they could keep a distance from one another.

“If they made the effort to show up that means they are taking off from something… if they made all that effort, I wanted to give them the opportunity in a safe environment to take care of their matter. If they didn’t want to, that’s fine, we gave them a date to come back in about 3 months,” said Bethancourt. “Some said, ‘no I’ll take care of it right now, I don’t want to have to come back.’ So I took care of it right then and there. Almost like a drive up court.”

Bethancourt stood at a podium in the lobby of the courthouse. At the door, a yardstick measured the legal distance members of the public had to be away from court officials. Houma Police Department stood with the public to retain order, to which Bethancourt said the public cooperated with the entire process.

Around 200 or more defendants lined up outside the courthouse, and Judge Bethancourt took individual pleas. Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office bailiffs escorted those posting bonds or paying fines to the appropriate office. This method was employed for approximately 50 defendants, whose cases were dispensed with in about a half hour.

“It probably took less than half the time that it would ordinarily take,” said Bethancourt. “It went very efficiently.”

Bethancourt said everything came together: the different departments, the public, and the weather. He was not able to deal with all of the scheduled cases though because, “Frankly, not everyone showed up,” said Bethancourt.

The no-shows will be sent a letter, “Technically I could hold them in contempt,” but Bethancourt said he wanted to give the missing people the benefit of doubt, since they may not have shown up out of fear of Covid-19. They will be sent a letter rescheduling their court case, with the date set in about 3 months.

When asked if this unique process was the first ever Bethancourt said, “I’ve never heard it being done ever – for sure in Terrebonne Parish,” he said.

Those scheduled to appear before Judge John R. Walker, felonies, should report to the corner of School and Church streets at 8:30 a.m, those scheduled to appear before Judge Randall Bethancourt, misdemeanors, should report to the Sheriff’s Office entrance to the courthouse at Church and Verret streets at 8:30 a.m., and those appearing for traffic court should report to the Sheriff’s Office entrance at 1:30 p.m.