Just In: Terrebonne Parish School Board extends superintendent’s contract

The Terrebonne Parish School Board approved extending Superintendent Philip Martin’s contract by a year and a half Thursday night.

The extension makes Martin, whose contract was set to expire this December, superintendent until June 30, 2022.

The vote came after an approximately 40-minute executive session and two failed substitute motions, one to extend for another two years, which was proposed by board member Michael LaGarde; and the other to extend for six months, which was proposed by board member Matthew Ford.

The vote breakdown is as follows:

Michael LaGarde–Nay

Gregory Harding–Yea

Matthew Ford–Nay

Debi Benoit–Yea

Stacy Solet–Yea

Clyde Hamner–Yea

Roger DeHart–Nay

MayBelle Trahan–Yea

Dane Voisin–Yea

The extension comes with no pay increase.

More details to follow.