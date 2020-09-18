Just In: Terrebonne Parish School Board extends superintendent’s contract
The Terrebonne Parish School Board approved extending Superintendent Philip Martin’s contract by a year and a half Thursday night.
The extension makes Martin, whose contract was set to expire this December, superintendent until June 30, 2022.
The vote came after an approximately 40-minute executive session and two failed substitute motions, one to extend for another two years, which was proposed by board member Michael LaGarde; and the other to extend for six months, which was proposed by board member Matthew Ford.
The vote breakdown is as follows:
Michael LaGarde–Nay
Gregory Harding–Yea
Matthew Ford–Nay
Debi Benoit–Yea
Stacy Solet–Yea
Clyde Hamner–Yea
Roger DeHart–Nay
MayBelle Trahan–Yea
Dane Voisin–Yea
The extension comes with no pay increase.
More details to follow.