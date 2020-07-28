Kennedy announces $3.5 million for flood management

Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.), a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, today announced $3,467,805 in FEMA funding to support flood management projects around Louisiana.

“Whether hurricane season is here or on the way, Louisiana must prepare to protect residents from flooding. These funds will help support critical flood management projects to safeguard our communities,” said Kennedy.

Projects supported by this funding include:

$2,037,145 to help implement flood mitigation projects as a result of repetitive damage.

$1,430,660 to support repair and replacement of the Reach K levee in Lafourche Parish, which

was damaged by Hurricane Barry.