Kennedy announces $6 million to combat drug abuse

Yesterday, Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.), a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced $5,984,910 in funding from the Department of Health and Human Services to support drug treatment projects around Louisiana.

“Opioid addiction has impacted thousands around Louisiana, and this funding will support critical services to help our communities battle substance abuse,” said Kennedy.

Projects supported by this funding include:

$4,984,910 to support the Overdose Date to Action program through the Louisiana Department of Health.