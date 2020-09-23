LA 1 closed for third day due to high waters

Yesterday evening, Louisiana State Police determined that the section of LA 1 south of the Golden Meadow Lock to the entrance of the elevated highway in Leeville would need to be closed to vehicular traffic again for safety concerns due to high water.

LA 1 remained closed overnight and will not reopen until passage is safe and conditions are favorable for reentry, hopefully at daylight in the morning.

The roadway was opened for a period of time yesterday to all vehicular traffic. This opening was temporary and was scheduled to close by 7:00 p.m. due to lighting conditions.