LA 1 closed to small car traffic as water overtops road south of Golden Meadow; Trucks, SUVs allowed

From the Greater Lafourche Port Commission:

Conditions have worsened on LA Hwy 1 between Leon Theriot Lock in Golden Meadow and Leeville overnight, with storm waters encroaching and, in some cases, overtopping some areas of low-lying roadway.

Officials have determined that the section of LA 1 south of the Golden Meadow Lock to the entrance of the elevated highway in Leeville will need to be closed to vehicular traffic for small passenger cars effective immediately. Trucks and SUVs are still allowed to travel this route.

Roads are currently open to vehicular traffic, but please drive with caution through low-lying areas. This may transition to road closure in the event of water overtopping LA 1 below the floodgates between Golden Meadow and Leeville.