UPDATE: La. 1 now open to Grand Isle

UPDATE: LA Hwy 1 is open to Grand Isle. Please take your time and watch for debris on the road.

Mayor David Camardelle’ s update:

We are still monitoring Hurricane Sally as she slowly moves into the Mississippi/Alabama coast.

As of now the Town of Grand Isle is currently de-watering various areas of the island. The town has twelve portable pumps being shipped to Grand Isle, in addition to the six portable pumps we currently have on the island. All existing pump stations are operational.

We will keep everyone posted when LA-1 is safe to travel back to Grand Isle. We have a curfew from dusk to dawn till further notice.