LA 1 remains closed at this time; Parish President Chaisson shares video of the roadway
LA 1 remains closed this morning between Golden Meadow and Leeeville.
Louisiana State Police and Port Fourchon Harbor Police will begin doing driving assessments later this morning as the tide continues to fall. As soon as it is safe to convoy vehicles or open the road, officials will notify the public.
Posted by Lafourche Parish President Archie Chaisson on Tuesday, September 22, 2020