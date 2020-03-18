LA now reporting 280 cases; 7 deaths

The Louisiana Department of Health’s evening update reported the number of cases has risen to 280.

The number of deaths is up to seven. Six are in Orleans parish. Jefferson parish reported their first this afternoon.

Lafourche is reporting 3 cases. Terrebonne parish is still reporting 3 cases.

Orleans Parish is now reporting 196 cases; Jefferson, 45; St. Tammany, 10; Caddo, 6; East Baton Rouge, 3; St. Charles, 3; St. Bernard, 3; Bossier, 2; St. John the Baptist, 2; Ascension, 1; Washington, 1. A new category exists called “Parish Under Investigation, where there are 2 cases listed.

703 tests have been completed. Tests reported here are completed by the LDH Office of Public Health Laboratory, and does not include commercial testing.