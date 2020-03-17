LA reports another death overnight; new case in Terrebonne

The Louisiana Department of Health has announced our state’s fourth death from COVID-19.

Terrebonne parish is now reporting our third case. Lafourche is still reporting 2.

Louisiana now has 171 cases, up 35 from yesterday’s last report.

Washington parish is reporting their first case. Orleans Parish is now reporting 116 cases; Jefferson, 31; St. Tammany, 6; Caddo, 4; St. Charles, 3; St. Bernard, 2; Ascension, 1; Bossier, 1; St. John the Baptist, 1.

The state has completed 457 tests. That’s an increase of 83 tests from yesterday’s last figure.