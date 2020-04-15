Lafourche and Terrebonne parishes reporting new deaths, increased cases

Today, the Louisiana Department of Health is reporting the total number of cases has risen to 21,951. That’s 433 new cases in 24 hours.

The state is reporting 90 new deaths, bringing the total to 1,103 deaths.

Lafourche Parish is reporting 499 cases, 13 more than yesterday. Sadly, they are reporting 2 new deaths, bringing the total to 15.

Terrebonne Parish is reporting 273 cases, 8 more than yesterday. The state is reporting 18 deaths.

Statewide, there are 1,943 COVID-19 patients in hospitals, 425 are on ventilators. That’s 34 fewer patients than yesterday, and 11 fewer patients on vents.

Parishes are now reporting the number of tests completed. Terrebonne reported 122 state tests (14 more than yesterday) and 1,137 commercial tests (55 more than yesterday). Lafourche has reported 358 state tests (10 more than yesterday) and 2,110 commercial tests (50 more than yesterday).

In total statewide, 5,817 tests have been completed by the state lab and 116,111 tests have been reported to the state by commercial labs. That’s 3,506 new tests that have been reported since yesterday’s numbers were released, for a combined total of 121,928 tests.