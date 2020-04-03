Lafourche: Chaisson Announces Restrictions on Local Businesses

In a joint press conference this morning with Lafourche Parish President Archie Chaisson, District Attorney Kristine Russell and Sheriff Craig Webre, Chaisson said starting Sunday at 6 a.m. all non-essential businesses in Lafourche Parish will be required to close, including clothing stores, private gyms and bakeries, among other businesses that are considered non-essential.

Pharmacies, grocery stores, and big box stores (Lowes and Academy) will remain open. Big box stores with lawn and garden centers will be required to close (if applicable). Their buildings will be limited to 50 percent of their capacity.

“These establishments should consider curbside service drop off and pickup only and limit their contact with their customers through closing their lobbies,” Chaisson added. “Their hours will be limited to the same as the big box stores and the same restrictions will apply on the number of people located inside their establishments.”

Mechanic shops, tire shops, auto part stores and lumber/hardware stores will be allowed to remain open.

Golf courses will also be allowed to be open, but limited to one player per golf cart or walking play only, Chaisson said.

Residential, commercial, and public works construction will not be affected, he said, but non-essential home renovations should be stopped to help control the spread of the virus.

Daycares and restaurants will remain open, he said. Medical offices are also not affected.

Chaisson said no banks or financial institutions will be affected by this order, however, he said, banks should utilize drive-through services only, and financial establishments and loan closing agencies should do their best to socially distance during their paperwork.





“While I understand that these restrictions have a huge impact to our small business community and believe me, we understand the economic impact that this is going to have,” Chaisson said “We are in the middle of a community-wide health crisis, and we believe these restrictions are warranted.”

Read the complete details of the restrictions below: