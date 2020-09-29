Lafourche Community Action hosts food distribution in partnership with Second Harvest

On Thursday, September 24, 2020, the Lafourche Parish Office of Community Action (OCA) in conjunction with Second Harvest Food Bank hosted a food distribution to benefit low income families.

OCA would like to thank the St. Luke Community Center for hosting the event and all volunteers who assisted in making the event a success. A total of 12 volunteers assisted with the distribution and because of their efforts approximately 200 families were served. Additionally, residents were given information about other resources available to low income families of Lafourche Parish.

“Our hope is by educating members of the community about the current programs available, there can be an improvement in the quality of life of residents,” said Community Services Director Nicole Ditch.