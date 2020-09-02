Lafourche Community Action to host ‘Uniform Voucher Assistance Day’

The Lafourche Parish Office of Community Action is hosting a “Uniform Voucher Assistance Day,” Wednesday, September 3rd from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the South Lafourche OCA Outreach Office (16241 East Main Street, Suite 13-B, Cut Off, La 70345). Those interested in assistance for students enrolled in grades Pre-K through 12 or those enrolled in secondary educational programs can apply.

Contact Nanette Lazard at 985-632-3989 with questions.

The uniform voucher program assists students enrolled in the Lafourche Parish school system, grades Pre-K through 12, with mandated school uniforms. (Applicants must provide proof of enrollment in the Lafourche Parish school system)

The uniform voucher program also assists students attending a secondary educational program that requires uniforms. (Applicants must provide proof from an accredited technical college showing enrollment status for students in higher education requesting school uniform assistance)

ALL APPLICANTS MUST PROVIDE THE FOLLOWING DOCUMENTATION WHEN COMPLETING AN APPLICATION TO DETERMINE ELIGIBILITY FOR ASSISTANCE:

Driver’s License or Picture I.D. Social Security Card(s) of everyone in household. Proof of Income (Last 30 days of income: 2-4 Paycheck stubs) of ALL members of household. Proof of current residency (Copy of utility bill in applicants name and/or proof of residency). All household bills from the last 30 days for rental or utilities assistance (Utilities, insurance, house or rental, phone, cable, credit card, medical, etc.). Proof that your child is attending a Lafourche Parish School (report card, id, or a letter from the school). Documents must have the school attending and child’s name. Secondary students must bring a school schedule and supply list showing that uniforms are required. Students requesting tuition/books assistance, must provide proof of income, if living in their own housing, and/or proof of parent/guardian income if the student is living at home with parents (also requires current and previous months check stubs).

The Lafourche Parish Council Office of Community Action is an equal opportunity provider. We consider applications for assistance from all residents without regard to Race, Color, Religion, Sex, national origin, Age, disability, marital or veteran status, or any legally protected status.