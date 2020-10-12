Lafourche D.A. To Sponsor Ethics Training, Open to Public

Lafourche Parish District Attorney Kristine Russell announced that the District Attorney’s Office is again sponsoring a one (1) hour state mandated ethics training for all Lafourche Parish public officials, public employees, along with state and parish board and commission members.

The training will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, October 28th, 2020 at the Warren J. Harang Jr. Municipal Auditorium, 310 N. Canal Boulevard in Thibodaux.

DA Russell would like to invite the public to attend the training. It’s free, so any member of the public who attends would only need to show up.