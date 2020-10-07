Lafourche DA’s Office, 17th Judicial District Courts to close on Friday due to storm threat

Due to the impending weather conditions, the Lafourche Parish District Attorney’s Office and the 17th Judicial District Courts will be closed on Friday, October 9th. The closure includes the Drug Treatment Center and FINS Office.

If you were scheduled to appear for court on Friday, October 9th, you will no longer be required to appear. A new court date will be issued once the storm has passed.

As of now, the Lafourche Parish District Attorney’s Galliano Office will remain open on Thursday, October 8th. If this changes, we will release an update.

Photo courtesy of the Lafourche Parish District Attorney’s Office.